An Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after he shot and killed a man outside his Somerset home.

Richard Viscarra Jr. was shot by the unidentified deputy after authorities say Viscarra came at the law enforcement officer in an aggressive manner while holding a knife.

Viscarra’s wife had called the authorities after her husband began acting strangely late last Friday night. She says Viscarra dealt with PTSD from his years in the Navy.