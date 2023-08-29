Deputy Pleads Guilty To Attempted Sexual Assault

A Harris County deputy is pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault for an incident at a club he worked at in 2020.

Officials said Michael Hines was dressed in his Sheriff’s Office uniform when he put the victim in the passenger seat of his patrol vehicle and said he would take her home from the club. The victim, who reported she was not in her “usual state of mind” that night, said she woke up in pain the next day and believed she was assaulted.

Investigators matched DNA evidence left on Terrell to Hines, and initially charged him with felony sexual assault. Hines was sentenced to six years on probation, but must register as a sex offender for the next ten years.