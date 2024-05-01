Deputy Pleads Guilty To Oppression, Assault Charges

A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to official oppression and assault in connection to an excessive force case from 2019. Christopher Pisa pulled a vehicle over and saw that the driver had two children in the backseat.

Pisa forced the mother from her car, threw the woman to the ground and grabbed her by the hair while trying to handcuff her for not having the children in a car seat. The woman was charged with assault on a public servant, but those charges were dismissed and the DA asked the Texas Rangers to investigate Pisa’s actions. He was ultimately indicted by a Williamson County grand jury.

As part of his plea, Pisa has to permanently surrender his peace officer’s license. He was also sentenced to a year in jail, but that will be probated down to six days.