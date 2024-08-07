TEXAS

Deputy Shot Three Times Serving Warrant, Expected To Recover

A Tarrant County Deputy has been shot while serving a warrant in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Sheriff Bill Waybourn says the deputy was shot once in the arm, once in the thigh and had a grazing wound to the back of his head.

The deputy was serving felony warrants for a man accused of sex crimes against a child. Following the shooting, there was a standoff at the home where the incident occurred. That standoff ended with SWAT officers removed the person believed to be the suspect from the home around 2:00 p.m. today.

The unnamed Deputy is expected to recover. He’s currently in stable condition in the hospital.

