In this image from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

It’s not clear how many years former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will spend in prison, but it could be decades.

On Tuesday, Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Since Chauvin has no criminal history, he could spend as little as 12-and-a-half years in prison, but a maximum sentence would lock him up for decades. Sentencing will take place in about eight weeks.