DeSantis Begins Texas Trip

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is starting a campaign trip in Texas today. DeSantis will take part in a fundraising event in Midland tonight, and is planning stops tomorrow in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston.

On Friday, he has events scheduled in The Woodlands and Austin. The Texas trip comes days after the Bexar County Sheriff recommended criminal charges for a flight that sent 49 migrants from San Antonio to Massachusetts last year, which was organized by DeSantis’ office.