DeSantis: Biden Fall Symbolic Of State Of Nation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking on President Biden’s recent fall onstage. During a presidential campaign stop in South Carolina, DeSantis said the fall was symbolic of the state of the country. He said the nation continues to trip and fall and go in the wrong direction under Biden’s leadership.

DeSantis, who is vying for the 2024 Republican nomination, also criticized the recent debt deal negotiated by Speaker McCarthy and the White House, arguing the nation “is still careening toward bankruptcy.” The Republican made campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this week.