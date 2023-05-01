NATIONAL

DeSantis Board Approves Suing Disney In Response To Lawsuit

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ oversight board of Disney World has voted to claw back authority over the company’s theme park properties. The vote Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the governor’s appointees voids a last-minute deal that placed control of theme park design and construction decisions Disney’s hands. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(AP) — Days after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, members of Disney World’s governing board made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees have authorized a lawsuit against the entertainment giant.

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Monday voted unanimously to sue Disney in state court in the Orlando area. The board also approved defending itself in federal court in Tallahassee where Disney filed its lawsuit last Wednesday against the governor, the board and its five members.

