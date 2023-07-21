DeSantis Calls For Review Into FL Holdings With Bud Light’s Company

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling on state officials to “initiate a review” into its holdings with Bud Light’s parent company.

DeSantis sent a letter Thursday to the State Board of Administration saying that Anheuser-Busch InBev “may have breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” by associating the brand with “radical social ideologies,” and that the state should not be “subsidizing an ideological agenda through woke virtue signaling.”

The letter was in reference to Bud Light’s recent partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.