DeSantis Defeats Crist, Wins 2nd Term As Florida Governor

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state.

The governor raised substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida, criticizing DeSantis as a bully, as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state.

 

