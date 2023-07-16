DeSantis Fires More Than A Dozen Staffers

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is firing about a dozen staffers in what could be the first of several major cuts to his team.

On Saturday, it was reported his campaign had fired roughly 12 mid-level staffers across several departments. Sources say despite raising 20-million-dollars during the first six weeks of the campaign, there’s an internal belief that DeSantis hired too many staffers too early, and costs need to be brought down.

More layoffs are expected within the next few weeks in what looks to be a major campaign shake up.