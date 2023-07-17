DeSantis Highlights Support For Israel

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll always “stand with the state of Israel.” While speaking at the Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, Virginia today, DeSantis blasted the Biden administration’s relationship with Israel.

The 2024 presidential hopeful called President Biden’s treatment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “disgraceful,” noting Biden has yet to invite him to the White House since taking power in Israel last year. DeSantis’s remarks come as Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with Biden this week and address a joint meeting of Congress.