Governor Ron DeSantis is telling Floridians to remain calm as communities prepare for Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis says there is no need to panic-buy fuel. He warned there may be some interruption in supply, but the state has contracts in place to bring in additional gasoline.

Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a major storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. It’s expected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.