DeSantis Rival To Emerge From High-Stakes Florida Primary

(AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday’s primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida’s first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.