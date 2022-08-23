NATIONAL

DeSantis Rival To Emerge From High-Stakes Florida Primary

FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an interview, April 21, 2022, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday’s primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida’s first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

 

