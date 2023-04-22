DeSantis Seeks Federal Aid For Fort Lauderdale Flood Victims

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall.

The declaration would make Broward residents who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of assistance. Local governments would also be eligible.

More than 2 feet of rain fell in some parts of Fort Lauderdale on April 12. That was a 1-in-a-1,000-year deluge. It left some parts of the county with up to 3 feet of water. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged. The flooding also closed the airport for almost two days.