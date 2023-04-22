NATIONAL

DeSantis Seeks Federal Aid For Fort Lauderdale Flood Victims

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
FILE - Trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Saturday, April 22, 2023, is asking the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall.

The declaration would make Broward residents who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of assistance. Local governments would also be eligible.

More than 2 feet of rain fell in some parts of Fort Lauderdale on April 12. That was a 1-in-a-1,000-year deluge. It left some parts of the county with up to 3 feet of water. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged. The flooding also closed the airport for almost two days.

U.S. Embassy Warns U.S. Citizens To Shelter In Place In Sudan

Previous article

Alabama Education Director Ousted Over Book’s Stance On Race

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL