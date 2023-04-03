DeSantis Signs Bill To Carry Concealed Guns Without A Permit

(AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the bill Monday during a private ceremony after the Legislature passed it Thursday. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public. The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders.

The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.