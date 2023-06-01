DeSantis Snaps At Reporter In New Hampshire

New video shows a tense exchange between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a reporter during a campaign stop in New Hampshire today.

The reporter asked the governor several times why he wasn’t taking questions from voters following the event in Laconia. DeSantis, who was shaking hands and taking pictures with members of the crowd at the time, asked the reporter if he was “blind,” saying people were approaching him and talking about whatever they wanted to discuss.

DeSantis, however, did not take questions from the audience following his remarks as most presidential candidates do in the state.