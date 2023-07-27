DeSantis Suggests Could Pick RFK Jr. To Head FDA, CDC

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says he’d consider naming Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Junior to lead one of the nation’s health agencies.

DeSantis said in an interview Wednesday that if he’s elected he could turn Kennedy loose on the FDA, saying if he’d be willing to serve “sic him” on the FDA or the CDC.

The Florida governor indicated that he generally aligns with Kennedy’s skeptical views on COVID-19 policies and vaccines. DeSantis said those views could make Kennedy his choice to lead a federal agency with medical jurisdiction.