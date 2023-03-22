NATIONAL

DeSantis To Expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law To High Schools

File photo: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(AP) — The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

The proposal is scheduled for a vote next month before the state Board of Education and has been put forth by state Education Department, both of which are led by appointees of the governor.

The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4 to 12, expanding the current law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” DeSantis has leaned heavily into cultural divides on his path to an anticipated White House bid.

