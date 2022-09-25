DeSantis Urges Florida Residents To Prepare For Hurricane Ian

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging all Florida residents to prepare for severe weather since Tropical Storm Ian’s path is still uncertain.
Speaking at a news conference Sunday, DeSantis told Floridians to expect power outages, fuel disruptions, and even evacuations as a “hurricane of this magnitude” bares down on the state’s eastern coast. Along with declaring a state of emergency in all 67 of Florida’s counties, the governor noted both state and federal governments are pledging help.
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as soon as Monday morning.