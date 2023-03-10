DeSantis Visits Iowa As Interest In Likely Trump Rival Rises

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Iowa, introducing himself to expectant audiences of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis was making appearances in Davenport and Des Moines on Friday, marking his first trip to the leadoff voting state as anticipation over his expected White House campaign builds.

In Davenport, reaching out to the party’s conservative base, he declared that his state is “where woke goes to die.” With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis as a rival to former President Donald Trump.