DeSantis Walks Back ‘territorial dispute’ Remark On Ukraine

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is walking back his characterization of Russia’s war on Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

The reversal follows criticism from a number of fellow Republicans who expressed concern about the potential 2024 presidential candidate’s dismissive description of the conflict.

In excerpts of an interview with Piers Morgan set to air Thursday, DeSantis said his earlier written statement had been “mischaracterized” and that he didn’t think Russia had a right to take Ukrainian territory. In the latest interview, he also sought to toughen his position toward Russia, calling President Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal.”