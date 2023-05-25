DeSantis Would Consider Pardons For Jan. 6 Defendants, Including Trump

File photo: President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he’d consider pardoning January 6th defendants and former President Trump if he’s elected president.

In an interview with “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” DeSantis said his administration would look at January 6th cases and aggressively issue pardons to those who were victims of “weaponization” or “political targeting” by the Department of Justice. He argued prosecutors have not been pursuing justice equally.

Trump is currently facing a federal investigation over his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.