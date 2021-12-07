Desperation Drives Thousands Of Afghans A Day Across Borders

Afghan men sit in a bus in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday , Nov. 22, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(AP) — Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran in accelerating numbers, driven by desperation.

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghanistan’s economic collapse has accelerated, robbing millions of work and leaving them too poor to feed their families.

In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran and more are coming, at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. That’s according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The European Union is now bracing for a potential swell in Afghans trying to reach its shores, and Iran is struggling to shut its doors.