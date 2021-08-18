Desperation, Pressure For Aid Increase In Haiti After Quake

A boy grimaces in pain, at the Immaculee Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after an earthquake struck the southwestern part of the nation. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

(AP) — Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti’s deadly weekend earthquake is mounting as more injured trickle into hospitals already overwhelmed with thousands of patients. Bodies are still being found in the rubble five days after the disaster.

Angry crowds massed Wednesday at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters, especially after Tropical Storm Grace compounded the misery in the impoverished country by bringing heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday’s earthquake at 1,941. It also said 9,900 people were injured. Many of them have had to wait outside in stifling heat for medical assistance.