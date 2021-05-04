Despite Business Warnings, GOP Moves Ahead With Voting Bills

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, people opposed to Texas voter bills HB6 and SB7 hold signs during a news conference hosted by Texas Rising Action on the steps of the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. More than 50 Texas companies and business organizations on Tuesday released an open letter expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state.

The letter — signed by American Airlines, Microsoft Corp., HP Inc., Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co and others — comes ahead of votes on legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.