Despite Western Arms, Ukraine Is Outgunned In The East

(AP) — Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges. While the Russians can keep up heavy, continuous fire for hours at a time, the defenders can’t match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously. One problem is that Western defense industries can’t turn out weapons fast enough. Another is that the Ukrainians need training on Western-supplied hardware.