Destructive AG Pest Discovered, Stopped At Roma Bridge

Sharp-eyed agriculture inspectors at the border have intercepted a banned beetle never before seen at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The CBP ag specialists at the Roma Port of Entry spotted the longhorn beetle in the leaves of an agave plant inside a northbound tractor-trailer. The longhorn beetle is considered an invasive pest that feeds on both wood and herbaceous plants and thus damaging to agriculture. The truck and its shipment was refused entry and returned to Mexico.

The Roma port director credited the tenacity of the CBP ag specialists for what he called the first-in-nation pest interception.