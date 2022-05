Sharp-eyed agriculture inspectors at the border have stopped a rare insect, never before seen in the U.S., from getting into the U.S.

The CBP ag specialists at the Pharr International Bridge spotted what was found to be an invasive species in a shipment of fruit arriving from Mexico.

The insect was identified as a Cochabamba s-p, a type of leaf beetle that’s damaging to agricultural plant and tree leaves. The shipment was refused entry and returned to Mexico.