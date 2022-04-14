NATIONAL

Destructive Wildfires Rage In New Mexico, Colorado

Fred Cruz
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP)

A wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community continues to rage in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it sparked Tuesday. Close to 4,000 residents were displaced by evacuations. Some airtankers resumed an aerial attack late Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day. Authorities said late Wednesday that two people have died. Their identities will not be released until the Office of the Medical Examiner can positively identify them. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.

 

