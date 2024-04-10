Details Disclosed About Conditions In Second Animal Hoarding Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The living conditions inside a second McAllen home found to be hoarding pets last week were about as horrible as what police found in the first home days earlier. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit which stated more than 60 cats were found in one room – caged and trapped in their own waste.

The affidavit, obtained by the McAllen Monitor, also states six dogs were recovered from the foul-smelling and heavily cluttered home, along with a parrot and a turtle.

Two tips had led police to the home in central McAllen last Thursday, and officers arrested the homeowner, 63-year-old Jose Antonio Moli. He is charged with 68 counts of animal cruelty. His arrest came days after two McAllen women were charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty after more than 90 severely neglected dogs were found in squalid conditions in a home in far north McAllen.