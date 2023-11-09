Details Disclosed In U.S. Marshal’s Shooting Of San Benito Man

Story BY TIM SULLIVAN

A San Benito man shot by U.S. Marshals a little more than a week ago had a handgun pointed at officers when they confronted him in his home. That’s what’s revealed in the criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.com, which also makes known that the suspect, 30-year-old Carlos Abrego Jr., was wanted for burglary.

On Halloween, Marshals possessing an arrest warrant entered the home near Dick Dowling and East Stenger streets, and made their way to a bedroom where the complaint states Abrego had a handgun between his knees pointing at the officers. They opened fire, shooting Abrego multiple times, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Federal court records show Abrego was to have made his initial appearance Wednesday but was not medically available to be in court.