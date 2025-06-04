Details Released In Austin Chase, Shootout

Austin officials are providing police radio audio and dash cam video of a chase and subsequent shoot out with a suspect.

Police say they spotted a stolen car this past Saturday night. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off, leading them on a four-and-a-half mile chase that ended when the driver crashed. That driver then opened fire on the pursuing officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect once.

Eighteen-year old Devin Guevara is now facing three charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, along with several other counts. Guevara tells investigators he opened fire on the officers because he knew they’d fire back and he didn’t want to live anymore.