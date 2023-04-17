Details Revealed In Allegation Against State Rep

New details are being released about the allegations against a North Texas lawmaker accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a young intern.

According to a complaint filed to the House General Investigating Committee, Representative Bryan Slaton allegedly had sex with an intern under the age of 21 after drinking alcohol with her at his Austin apartment.

The complaint says that Slaton later showed the intern emails that accused him of having sex with a staffer, but the filer believes the Royse City Republican wrote the emails himself to test if she would report him. At least three state lawmakers have called on Slaton to resign, including two fellow Republicans. The investigation is ongoing.