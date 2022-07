The man accused of being the driver behind a deadly smuggling attempt in Texas is a no-show at his court appearance.

Attorneys for Homero Zamorano waived Wednesday’s detention hearing. That means he’ll likely stay locked up until trial.

The 45-year-old is accused of transporting dozens of illegal immigrants from the Texas border to the city of San Antonio in the back of a big rig. There was no air conditioning and 53 died. Two of his co-conspirators waived their detention hearings as well.