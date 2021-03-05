Detroit Mayor Turned Down J&J Vaccine In Favor Of Others

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks in Detroit. Mayor Duggan this week turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, with favoring shots from Pfizer and Moderna for now. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said Thursday, March 4, 2021. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure that residents of the city of Detroit get the best." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

(AP) — Detroit has turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Mayor Mike Duggan favors shots from Pfizer and Moderna for now. He said the two-dose vaccines are “the best.”

Duggan’s comments conflict with guidance from top health officials. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is Michigan’s chief medical executive. She says all vaccines, including J&J’s one-dose shot, should be offered in all communities. She is cautioning against comparing the three vaccines because of differences in when and where each company conducted its studies. The Pfizer and Moderna research finished before concerning variants began spreading.