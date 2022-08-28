Detroit Police Arrest Suspected Gunman In ‘random’ Shootings

Detroit Police and investigators look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. Four people were shot, with fatalities, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News via AP)

Detroit Police and investigators look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. Four people were shot, with fatalities, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News via AP)

(AP) — Detroit police say a man suspected of randomly shooting four people, three fatally, on the city’s west side has been arrested.

Police said the suspected arrested Sunday evening after an hourslong manhunt appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.

White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.