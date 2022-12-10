Devotion To Virgin Mary Draws Millions To Mexico City Shrine

FILE - Pilgrims wait their turn to enter the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Dec. 12, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country converge on Mexico's holy Roman Catholic site, many bringing with them images or statues of Mexico's patron saint to be blessed, marking the Virgin's Dec. 12 feast day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

(AP) — The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City is one of the world’s most visited and beloved religious venues. Its circular, tent-shaped roof is visible from miles away and its sacred heritage draws millions of pilgrims each year.

Early December is the busiest time, as pilgrims converge ahead of Dec. 12 feast day honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. To Catholic believers, that’s the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man in 1531.

The COVID pandemic curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020. Last year, attendance for the December celebrations rose to at least 3.5 million. Bigger numbers are expected this year.