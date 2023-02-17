DeWine: Testing Shows East Palestine Water, Air Is Safe

The air and water in East Palestine, Ohio, is being called “safe.” That’s according to Governor Mike DeWine after EPA testing. People in the village have been complaining of illness and animals dying after a train derailment February 3rd resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals He said air and water quality testing shows no detection of contaminants related to the derailment.
The EPA has taken samples from hundreds of homes and throughout the community and will continue to do so. Tests of the municipal water wells have also come back clean.