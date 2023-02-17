DeWine: Testing Shows East Palestine Water, Air Is Safe

Cleanup continues in a stream in East Palestine Park in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment are demanding to know if they're safe from the toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off to avoid an even bigger disaster. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

The air and water in East Palestine, Ohio, is being called “safe.” That’s according to Governor Mike DeWine after EPA testing. People in the village have been complaining of illness and animals dying after a train derailment February 3rd resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals He said air and water quality testing shows no detection of contaminants related to the derailment.

The EPA has taken samples from hundreds of homes and throughout the community and will continue to do so. Tests of the municipal water wells have also come back clean.