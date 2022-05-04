DHR Doctor’s Son Donates Emergency Childbirth Kits To Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents have been helping an increasing number of pregnant women who’ve been crossing the border, and now the agents themselves are getting some help – from a local teenager.

17-year-old Vincent Honrubia, the son of a doctor at DHR Health, has put together and donated 50 emergency childbirth kits to the Border Patrol. The kits consist of a cushion pad, a scalpel, a sterile clamp, and diapers.

Vincent’s father, Dr. Dynio Honrubia, is the Neonatal Medical Director for DHR Health. He says he’ll be working with his son to find grant funding for more emergency kits that can be sent to Border agents elsewhere in Texas and throughout the southwest.