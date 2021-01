The frontline medical workers who got their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at DHR Health in the days after Christmas are being called back. It’s time to get the second dose.

DHR Health says those who got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine between December 25th and the 27th must now return for the second shot.

The second vaccinations will be given this Friday and Saturday at the Edinburg Conference Center. You will need to bring the card you received when you got your first vaccination.