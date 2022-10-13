DHR Health Terminates Medical Education Partnership With UTRGV

An agreement that had DHR Health serving as a teaching site for UTRGV medical school students is being severed.

DHR Health has notified the university that it is terminating their 6-year partnership. No reason was given. But in an internal email, UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey described the end of the affiliation agreement as a “natural evolution.” The email also points out that UTRGV has similar teaching site agreements with three other hospitals in the Valley.

The McAllen Monitor reports the agreement with DHR will come to an end over a period of years, and the physician-owned health system promises to honor its education commitment to the current group of UTRGV residents and fellows.

Also, patients of UTRGV-employed physicians at DHR Health will likely see no immediate change.