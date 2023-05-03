DHS Chief To Travel To South Texas Amid Lifting Of Title 42

A Border Patrol vehicle and bus are parked near a staging area near the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The head of Homeland Security will be coming to the border in South Texas this week – one week before the end of Title 42.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be in South Texas both Thursday and Friday to view processing operations as thousands of migrants are expected to come across the border from Mexico to apply for asylum.

Mayorkas will also meet with top Border Patrol officials, local law enforcement leaders, local elected officials. A list of specific cities Mayorkas will visit hasn’t been revealed.