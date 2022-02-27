DHS Confirms Victims Of Boat Capsize Were Being Smuggled

U.S. Homeland Security officials are confirming a deadly boat accident in the waters off Port Mansfield was a human smuggling attempt.

Investigators say nine noncitizens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras were on the boat that capsized February 17th. The Coast Guard was able to rescue three of the immigrants, but the body of a Honduran woman, as well as the bodies of another woman and a man, were found floating in the water the next day. Three people remain missing.

The Homeland Security Investigations arm of DHS, along with Texas Rangers, continue to probe the origins of the smuggling run.