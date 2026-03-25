As travel disruptions deepen and senators race to clinch a proposal to end the Homeland Security shutdown, House lawmakers are holding a hearing at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the impacts of the funding lapse.

Senators are chasing a deal that would fund much of the department, including Transportation Security Administration workers going without pay, but exclude immigration operations that have been core to the dispute.

Acting TSA administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said multiple airports are experiencing greater than 40% callout rates, according to prepared remarks she’ll give at the hearing. She is also expected to tell lawmakers of the personal toll the shutdown has had on TSA workers who “are running out of options to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table.”

As U.S. airports remain jammed with long lines due to short staffing at TSA, President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to provide airport security, alarming some lawmakers. At least 458 TSA officers have quit altogether, according to DHS.