DHS Sec Discusses Unaccompanied Children, Family Separation At U.S. Border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says border patrol facilities are “only a passthrough” for migrant children who get to the U.S. border by themselves.

Mayorkas said they are required to turn over kids to the Department of Health and Human Services within 72 hours after they arrive at the border. He said his department is working non-stop to reconnect the families either in the U.S. or in their home country.

Mayorkas said they will “dig out the cruelty” of the previous administration and they will rebuild the U.S. asylum system.

