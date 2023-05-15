DHS Secretary: 50% Drop In Border Encounters

Fewer encounters are being reported at the southern border following the expiration of COVID-era restrictions.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Border Patrol has experienced “a 50-percent drop” in encounters since Title 42 ended Thursday at midnight.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Mayorkas said the Border Patrol reported 63-hundred encounters on Friday and 42-hundred on Saturday. He noted that Border Patrol saw more than ten-thousand encounters earlier in the week. Mayorkas did caution that “it’s too early” to say if an expected surge has peaked.