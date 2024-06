President Biden has rolled out an executive action to limit the number of migrants who can claim asylum between ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s “This Week” the move is intended to incentivize migrants to use lawful pathways of entry into the U.S. Mayorkas says he anticipates a lawsuit from the ACLU and others over the president’s unilateral action. The secretary called on Congress to pass a border security bill.