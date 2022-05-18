DHS Secretary Mayorkas Assures The Border Is Prepared For The End Of Title 42

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledges the end of Title 42 will likely lead to a greater number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border. But he says plans are in place to handle the increase.

Mayorkas Tuesday toured the newly-renovated Border Patrol processing facility in south McAllen and met with frontline border enforcers to hear their concerns about the impacts of lifting Title 42.

Mayorkas told reporters afterward that his department has increased personnel and equipment, and has set up temporary facilities to help process the asylum-seekers. He added that ending Title 42 does not mean the border is open, saying efforts continue to catch those crossing illegally. He says migrants seeking asylum will be processed and removed if it’s determined they aren’t eligible.