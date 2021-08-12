LOCAL

DHS Secretary Mayorkas In The Valley Today

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The head of the Department of Homeland Security is in the Rio Grande Valley this morning.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to spend most of his time in the Brownsville area, and will meet with local officials, community leaders, and with frontline border agents and officers.

Mayorkas’ visit is in response to calls from local leaders for federal help amid a continuous flow of migrants into South Texas – the numbers of which have overwhelmed the capacity of Border Patrol facilities and humanitarian shelters.

